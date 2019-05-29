NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

SYRIZA political secretariat to meet at 2 p.m.

TAGS: Politics

The political secretariat of ruling SYRIZA party is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting at the party's downtown Athens offices on Koumoundourou Square will be chaired by the prime minister and SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras.

As well as preparing to face down conservative New Democracy in a snap general election – which government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday would be held on July 7 – Tsipras faces upheaval within his leftist party following SYRIZA’s heavy defeat in European Parliament elections.

