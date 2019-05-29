Afformance | Athens | May 31

United We Fly music productions launches its Taste the Music concert series at St Paul's Anglican Church on Friday, May 31, with an appearance by instrumental post-rock act Afformance. The critically acclaimed Greek band will be performing numbers from their album “Music for Imaginary Film #1.” Tickets cost 10 euros and can be booked in advance at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906