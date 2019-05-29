Far-left protesters interrupt AUT senate meeting

About 30 university students belonging to far-left groups stormed into the building housing the rectorate of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUT) on Wednesday afternoon, interrupting a meeting of the senate which was getting underway.



The protesters demand that the senate changes its rules to allow all students to attend and participate in its meetings, according to local news website thestival.gr.



The students refused to let the twenty professors - including AUT rector Periklis Mitkas - leave the room unless they approve their demands.