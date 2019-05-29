Greece scores rather well in End of Childhood Index

Greece is ranked 30th among 176 countries in Save the Children’s third annual End of Childhood Index, which “assesses where the most and fewest children are missing out on childhood.”



Singapore topped the ranking with a score of 989, while eight Western European countries and South Korea also ranked in the top 10, attaining very high scores for children’s health, education and protection status. Greece scored 964.



According to The End of Childhood Index, countries’ scores are calculated on a scale of 1 to 1,000.



The scores measure the extent to which children in each country experience “childhood enders” such as death, severe malnutrition, being out of school and shouldering the burdens of adult roles in work, marriage and motherhood.