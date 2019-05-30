After two European Parliament elections – in 2014 and last Sunday – we can now say with certainty that the system of choosing a name from a huge list of candidates from all sorts of parties and from different walks of life favors the reproduction of the same old names, reducing the choice to recognizability.

The result is that Greece ends up being represented in the assembly either by old pros of politics or popular figures seen on television, be they news presenters, athletes or actors.

New candidates get edged out of the race, regardless of how qualified they may be for the job.

We need to explore a new process of selection, one that doesn’t rely solely on the choice of political leaders, nor on a small pool of popular celebrities.