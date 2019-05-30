The government will face the grilling anticipated in the third post-program assessment report next week, as the country’s creditors have decided to publish the document as scheduled on June 5, without watering down the conclusions, according to eurozone sources.

Despite some early concerns as to whether the report would be considered an intervention in the Greek general election planned for July 7, the European Commission has decided to issue the report as Greece cannot be exempted from the European Semester procedure, to which the report belongs.

That will therefore reveal the creditors’ view on the impact of the measures the government announced on May 7.