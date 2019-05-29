NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Erdogan hails the 1453 fall

TAGS: Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrated the 556th anniversary of the fall of Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul) to Ottoman Turk forces on May 29 in 1453.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Erdogan lavished praised on Sultan Mehmed II, whose army breached the walls of the once-impregnable Christian city and capital of the Greek-speaking Byzantine Empire for more than a millennium.

The Turkish leader said the conquest of Constantinople changed the course of world history.

“May Sultan Mehmed II of the Ottomans and his army rest in peace,” Erdogan tweeted.

