Private medical centres announce indefinite strike as of June 10

Private medical centres have announced they will go an indefinite strike as of June 10 to protest against the high cuts in their earnings as a result of the compulsory deductions they are required to make to the country’s main healthcare provider, EOPYY.

Private clinics want the government to abolish the so-called clawback measure, whereby pharmaceutical companies have to hand money over to the state when public spending on drugs exceeds the amount budgeted for, as well as an obligatory deduction private clinics have to offer, called rebate.



The decision comes after a meeting of the Medical Association of Athens (ISA) and the coordinating body of private clinics on Wednesday, during which they decided to intensify their protests.

The new action comes on the heels of a recent three-day nationwide strike of the association of private clinics.

A press release issued by ISA, said doctors in private clinics “will abstain from their duties indefinitely” and until their demands are met.

Their union will also seek meetings with representatives of the main political parties to inform them on “the crucial issues that threaten the viability of the sector.”