Nineteen migrants rescued in eastern Aegean
Greece’s Coast Guard rescued early Thursday morning 19 migrants who were on board an inflatable dingy in the sea northeast of the islet of Farmakonisi in the eastern Aegean.
They were all transferred to the island’s port, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
No further details were available on the rescuees or their health.