ANEL MP says no decisions yet on party's future after poor election results

A lawmaker from the populist, right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) party denied press reports on Thursday that ANEL and its leader Panos Kammenos will not run in the upcoming national elections, saying no decisions have been taken.



ANEL, ruling SYRIZA’s erstwhile junior coalition partner, was trounced in the European Elections last Sunday, receiving a mere 0.80 percent of the vote. In the previous EU elections in May 2014, the party had garnered 3.46 percent.

“It’s not true, it’s a lie,” MP Kostas Katsikis told kathimerini.gr. “We have not taken any such decision,” he said, noting however that the party may indeed decided bow out.



On June 3, ANEL will meet to discuss its future and specifically whether to run in the snap elections set for July 7.

“There will be a lot of issues to discuss, including this [whether to run]. However, at this point, why is circulating has nothing to do with the truth. they are speculating nd distorting reality,” Katsikis added.

ANEL left the government coalition in January 2019 when SYRIZA brought to Parliament the Prespes agreement, which resolved the long-running dispute over the name of North Macedonia.