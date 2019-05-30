Turkey on Thursday issued a Navigational Telex (Navtex) reserving a maritime area north of Cyprus for drilling activities.

Rowan Norway research vessel is set to stay in the Alexandretta Gulf area, within Turkish territorial waters, for the period from May 29 to June 15.

Considering the limited duration of the Navtex, it is estimated that the vessel will perform exploratory drilling.

Rowan Norway is a jack-up rig rented by the Turkish Petroleum International Company (TPAO) while its second drillship, Yavuz, remains in the Sea of Marmara for modifications.