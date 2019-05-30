Gerovassili: No disciplinary action against police chief over rally attendance

Citizens’ Protection Minister Olga Gerovassili said she will not seek disciplinary action against Greek Police ELAS chief Aristeidis Andrikopoulos over his presence at ruling SYRIZA’s final campaign rally, led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in central Athens last week.

“His presence is not forbidden,” she told private broadcaster ANT1 on Thursday, adding that she had personally sent Andreas Apostolopoulos, the official in charge of ELAS operations in northern Greece, to inspect the security measures put in place for a speech by conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki last week.

The presence of Adrikopoulos along with the head of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Christos Dragatakis, at SYRIZA’s final campaign rally, has raised eyebrows as the disciplinary codes of both bodies do not permit the presence of senior officials at political rallies.

Specifically, the code stipulates that attendance at any public events supporting or opposing political parties or individuals can led to suspension or dismissal.