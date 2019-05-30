Satirical Maps | Thessaloniki | To June 2

In “Rough Seas Around Europe,” the Museum of Byzantine Culture presents satirical maps from the collection of Panagiotis Soukakos, an orthopedic professor and cartography enthusiast. This category of maps first emerged in 1850 and were used during the Belle Epoque and World War I as a propaganda tool. The exhibition is taking place in the museum's foyer through Sunday, June 2, and admission is free of charge. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou,

tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr