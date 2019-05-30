Mitsotakis: ‘We are here to unite all Greeks’

Boosted by his party’s strong showing in European Parliament elections, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis made an overture to swing voters ahead of the second round of local and regional elections this Sunday.



“We are here to unite all Greeks,” Mitsotakis said during a campaign visit to Athens’ western suburb of Egaleo.



He said that the 9.5-point difference scored on Sunday showed crisis-fatigued voters turning their backs on ruling SYRIZA’s polarizing rhetoric, embracing New Democracy’s positive narrative instead.



“We do not need division,” he said, encouraging a more moderate tone of discourse.