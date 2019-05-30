NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thessaloniki cop caught buying drugs

A police officer in Thessaloniki was relieved of duty on Thursday pending an investigation into his alleged violation of drug laws and a breach of duty.

According to reports, he was nabbed by fellow officers last Monday in the region of Halkidiki after he purchased 100 euros’ worth of hashish from three individuals, who were also arrested. In a search of the officer’s home, investigators found quantities of cocaine and hashish. 

