Powered by momentum, the SYRIZA administration is behaving as if it still enjoys broad political legitimacy.



The incumbent leftists are acting as if the European Parliament election, which they too interpreted as the sweeping away of their mandate, never took place.



The government may have little political time on its hands, but it is still capable of causing long-term institutional damage. It will be remembered for turning the leadership of the security and emergency services into party cheerleaders. Likewise, SYRIZA risks the stigma of having abused its authority if it moves ahead with its plans to appoint a new president and prosecutor of the Supreme Court ahead of the snap election.



The government ought to take a fresh look in the mirror that was the recent ballot.