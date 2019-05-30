ND led by more than 18 points in expat vote

The difference in the European Parliament election results concerning Greeks living abroad between conservative New Democracy and ruling SYRIZA was 18.61 percentage points in the former’s favor, a final count has shown – double the difference in the domestic vote.

ND took 33.89 percent of Greek expats’ votes compared to 15.28 percent for SYRIZA. The Communist Party (KKE) came third with 14.09 percent followed by the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) with 8.58 percent, Potami with 4.95 percent, neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 3.58 percent and Yanis Varoufakis’ Diem25 with 3.25 percent.

KKE, Potami and MeRA25 got more support from Greeks living abroad than in the domestic vote.