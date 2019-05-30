ATHEX: Benchmark rises 11.8 pct in four days

The rising momentum continued on Thursday at the Greek bourse, as the brief dominance of sellers on Wednesday proved short-lived. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue has earned 11.79 percent since the announcement last Sunday of a snap poll.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 818.33 points, adding 3.19 percent to Wednesday’s 793.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.66 percent to end up at 2,094.23 points, while small-caps slipped 2.40 percent.

The banks index jumped 6.61 percent, with Piraeus soaring 14.75 percent, Eurobank climbing 6.22 percent, Alpha growing 5.26 percent and National increasing 4.91 percent.

In total 74 stocks posted gains, 27 endured losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover rose to 130.1 million euros from Wednesday’s 91.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.37 percent to close at 70.30 points.