A New Democracy government would reduce taxes for households and enterprises, negotiate with the country’s creditors for the revision of the primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, and try to improve Greece’s credit rating to investment grade, Eurasia says in a note on the priorities of the economic policy of the party it sees as a strong election favorite.

The group estimates that the next government will stick to Greece’s pledges to creditors for the post-program period and use any fiscal space to gradually reduce the tax load. It also anticipates a small improvement on the privatizations front.

In particular, Eurasia points to a reduction in the corporate tax from 28 to 20 percent, a drop in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), further value-added tax cuts and various structural changes that have not yet been specified.