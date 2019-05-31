Man attacked by fellow Britons in Zakynthos bar dies

A 35-year-old British man who was assaulted by two fellow Britons on the Greek holiday island of Zakynthos last week has died, local media reported on Thursday.

The unnamed man died at the capital's Attikon hospital, where he had to be airlifted after sustaining serious head injuriesy during a fight at a bar in the seaside party resort of Laganas.

The man had reportedly become involved in an altercation with two fellow Britons who were drinking at the same bar before the fight spilled out into the street.

Video footage from outside the bar showed the 35-year-old being launched upon and punched violently in the face by a heavyset, shirtless man, causing him to fall and hit his head on a sidewalk.

Police in Zakynthos have arrested the two men, identified only as being aged 22 and 25 years old, in connection with the assault.

The victim, a father of two, had been on the island with his family for a friend's wedding.