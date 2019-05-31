Greek March retail sales rise 4.6 percent, led by fuels, supermarkets

Greek retail sales by volume rose 4.6 percent in March compared to the same month last year after an downwardly revised 3.1 percent decline in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led higher by fuels, lubricants, supermarkets, furniture and household appliances.

Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after expanding for nine consecutive quarters, with gross domestic product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent expansion in the third quarter. [Reuters]