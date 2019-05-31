Showers and storms forecast for election weekend

Rain clouds starting roling into Greece on Friday, putting a damper of plans by out-of-town voters to combine the ballot for local and regional government on Sunday with a weekend at the beach.

According to Greece's national weather service, storms are forecast in central parts of the country over the weekend, with downpours that are expected to be quite strong in the north.

The rest of Greece will see scattered, localized showers, while temperatures are also expected to dip from a current level in the high 20s or low 30s Celsius, starting in the Ionian in the west and spreading east by Sunday.

Winds will be moderate and coming in from the north at speeds of 3 to 5 Beaufort in western, central and northern Greece, though in other parts, including the Aegean, they will be westerlies and may reach speeds of 6 Beaufort at sea.