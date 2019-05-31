WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Burger Festival | Thessaloniki | June 1 & 2

Elastic waists are a must at the annual Burger Festival, a celebration of the great American sandwich that has conquered the world. The festival brings together restaurants that specialize in burgers, as well as acclaimed chefs who will be taking the classic grilled meat in a bun to a whole new level. Admission to the event, which takes place at the Helexpo exhibition grounds in Thessaloniki, costs 5 euros and includes a complimentary beer. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Helexpo, 154 Egnatia

