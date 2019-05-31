Archbishop of America meets Greek FM

The new archbishop of America, Elpidophoros, met Friday in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos and his deputy Terence Quick.



“Armed with the good wishes of Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and the entire nation, I feel secure in taking on my new duties,” he said.



For his part, Katrougalos reportedly said that he will attend the official enthronement of Elpidophoros on June 22, stressing its importance for Orthodox Christianity and the Greek diaspora.



Earlier, Elpidophoros also met with Greek Archbishop Ieronymos.