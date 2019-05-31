Teens arrested after attacking police
Three teenagers have been arrested for throwing rocks and bottles at officers, police said Friday.
The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night in the area of Evosmos in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after officers of the Dias motorcycle unit responded to reports of a punch-up between around 10 people outside an internet cafe.
The officers reportedly came under attack as they tried to detain one of the individuals involved in the fight.