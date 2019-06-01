Prison inmates protest delay in approving new penal code

Hundreds of inmates at two Greek prisons have started boycotting mess halls at their institutions in a protest against delays in the approval of legislation introducing some more lenient measures for offenders.



Around 350 inmates at Domokos Prison in central Greece have stopped working and attending the mess hall, calling on the Justice Ministry to bring the reformed penal code to Parliament. Another 450 inmates at Hania Prison on Crete have launched similar action to protest the delay in approving the reforms.

Approval is also being keenly anticipated by lawyers, judges and investigating magistrates who have been unable to move forward with cases as they await potential changes to legislation. They hope that the reforms will go to Parliament next week, before the House is dissolved ahead of snap polls on July 7.



The reforms include the reclassification of certain felonies and misdemeanors.