The government is rushing through its decisions for sorting out state sector staff ahead of the general election.

On May 23 the competent ministers signed the decision for the transfer of Hellenic Sugar Industry (EBZ) staff to various positions in the civil service.

The government has exhausted all its chances for a miracle acquisition of EBZ by a private investor but did not want to be tarnished for failing to sell the sugar company, so it delayed the solution of the problem. Yet with the approach of the general election, and the ruling party set to lose power, there was pressure for the immediate settlement of the staff’s situation.

The decision provides for the transfer of 230 Hellenic Sugar Industry employees to ministries and other parts of the inner public sector, with the staff concerned having 800 positions to choose from.

Also, on May 20, Information Society managing director Vassilis Gatos signed the first contracts for the loan of eight extraordinary staff to implement the “smart agriculture” project. They are the first of about 50 employees who will receive particularly satisfactory salaries for three to four years.