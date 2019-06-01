Attica taxi union backs SYRIZA

The Attica taxi owners’ union, SATA, made no secret of its political affiliations on Friday, saying the government formed after July’s national election must uphold legislative changes introduced by the SYRIZA-led administration over the last four years that have benefited their sector.



In a statement, the union and its leader Thymios Lymberopoulos waxed lyrical about legislation passed by the government which, he said, protected the interests of taxis against the onslaught of online platforms like Beat.



He also claimed he was the main author of the relevant legislation which, he argued, helped right the wrongs committed against taxi drivers due to the imposition of harsh austerity policies by previous governments.