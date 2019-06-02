Nostos Festival | Athens | June 23-30

The Summer Nostos Festival (SNFestival) is an international multifaceted arts, sports and education event. With free admission, the festival aspires to become a friendly creative platform where people of all ages can express themselves and exchange ideas. Events take place from June 23 to 30. The concert program features performances by a wide variety of artists ranging from Swedish singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry, American indie rock outfit Low and The National’s Bryce Dessner, whose compositions draw on elements including Baroque and folk music, late Romanticism, modernism and minimalism, to Greek laiki artist Yorgos Margaritis, Tetraktys, one of Greece’s leading chamber music ensembles, and the multitalented Rita Wilson, who has released four pop-country albums since turning to the genre six years ago. Among the host of other performances that visitors will be able to see at the SNFestival are a new operetta by composer Nikos Kypourgos based on “Medea,” and “Portraits in Otherness,” which comprises solo works by four emerging artists curated by dancer-choreographer Akram Khan and his company producer Farooq Chaudhry. As part of the 2019 SNFestival, the eighth SNF Conference will take place from June 24 to 25, while the second SNF Agora Institute Workshop, a collaboration between the SNF and Johns Hopkins University as part of the SNF’s monthly series Dialogues, is happening on June 26. Other events include exhibitions, the SNF RUN: Running into the Future, activities for kids and families, an impressive fireworks show, and much more. The SNFestival is organized and made possible through the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The full program of events can be viewed at www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org