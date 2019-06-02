ND maintains 9 percent lead over SYRIZA, poll shows

Main opposition New Democracy is 9 percentage points ahead of ruling SYRIZA, according to an opinion poll carried out by Pulse for broadcaster SKAI, published on Sunday.



The poll found that ND would garner between 31.5 to 36.5 percent of the vote in the national elections compared to 22.5 to 27.5 percent for SYRIZA, with socialist Movement for Change (KINAL) coming in third with 6.5 to 9.5 percent.



The Communist Party came fourth with 4.5 to 6.5 percent, neo-Nazi Golden Dawn follows with 4 to 6 percent and nationalist, pro-Christian Elliniki Lysi garners between 3 and 5 percent.

Former finance minister Yannis Varoufakis' party, MeRA25, is expected to garner between 2 and 4 percent.



Centrist To Potami and the Union of Centrists are not expected to enter Parliament.



The percentages do not take into account blank and invalid tickets, or the abstention rate.



The poll was conducted through an electronic questionnaire between May 30 and June 1, in a sample of 1,358 adults.