The Greek state has not lived up to its obligation toward Greeks living abroad. By evoking different pretexts, the outgoing government avoided fulfilling what should have been self-evident: To allow those who were already registered on the electoral rolls to vote in their place of residence.

These citizens do not simply belong to the electorate. They form active members of the national body. The country’s progress depends on how homesick they feel, on its ability to win back the human capital it has lost.

The country cannot be fixed all by itself. It needs the vote of the Greeks who left. It needs them here on July 7, to decide along with everyone else on a future that will allow them to come back home.