No metro, tram service in Athens on Monday night

There will be no service on the Athens metro and tram from 9 p.m. on Monday as workers walk off the job to protest understaffing, cutbacks and the privatization of public transport.

In a statement, the workers’ union highlighted called on the Transport Ministry to offer “solutions and answers” to their problems, and to ensure that the capital’s public transport network remain “affordable for all citizens.”

They expressed their opposition to what they described as “a policy of breaking down, tearing apart and selling off public transport services at a bargain price.”

Workers staged similar action last Friday.