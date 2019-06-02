First official results in Greece's three biggest municipalities

Costas Bakoyannis, Konstantinos Zervas and Yannis Moralis were elected new mayors in Athens, Thessaloniki and Piraeus respectively in the second round of regional and municipal elections on Sunday, according to a prediction based on the first official results.

In Athens, Bakoyannis, an independent candidate backed by New Democracy (ND), is expected to have garnered 65.26 pct of the votes, versus 34.74 percent for ruling SYRIZA's Nasos Iliopoulos.



ND's Zervas got 66.83 percent, securing the mayorship of Thessaloniki, versus 32.8 percent of another ND candidate, Nikos Tahiaos.



Finally in the port city of Piraeus, incumbent independent candidate Yannis Moralis received 57.88 percent, compared with 42.12 percent of ND's Nikolas Vlahakis.