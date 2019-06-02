The Greek private jet market has no peak season to speak of thanks to constantly high demand and low aircraft availability, but for some destinations such as Myconos airport capacity is an even bigger problem.

The Cycladic island is one of the country’s most popular destinations and a shortage of space at its airport means it does not allow for private jets to spend the night there from early spring onwards.

While Myconos receives many private jets throughout the year, especially in the summer, flights usually do not arrive from nearby Athens, as the short trip from the capital makes little financial sense.

The cost of flying from Athens to Myconos on a private jet comes to about 4,000-5,000 euros, against about 3,000 euros by helicopter.

Myconos attracts Greeks as well as foreign visitors by private jet. There are many flights to the island from Russia and from countries such as Lebanon and Egypt. However, flights from Dubai are not so common as the long distance renders the trip less cost-effective. Of course there also are Americans who choose to cross the Atlantic and reach Greece by private jet, at a particularly high cost.