Moisis Elisaf set to become first Jewish mayor in Greece

Moisis Elisaf, a prominent doctor in the city of Ioannina, in northwestern Greece, appeared poised to be elected city mayor, possibly becoming the first Greek-Jew to win a mayorship in the country, based on initial results in the second round of the local elections on Sunday.

By 10 p.m., Elisaf, a professor of Pathology in the medical school of the University of Ioannina and head of the pathology clinic in the city's general hospital, had received 51.10 percent, compared with 48.90 percent for his opponent, Thomas Begas.

He ran as an independent candidate.