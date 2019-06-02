Tsipras: 'Important to know how to win and how to lose'

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras acknowledged on Sunday the defeat of his party's candidates in the second round of the regional and municipal elections in Greece, saying one “must know how to win but also know how to lose.”



Visiting the campaign kiosk of SYRIZA regional and municipal candidates Rena Dourou and Nasos Iliopoulos in central Syntagma square on Sunday night, he said the important thing “is to get back up.”

He congratulated the winners, indicating that there might be common ground between the two sides on some issues.

“We now unite our forces for the mother of all battles, the national elections,” he added.