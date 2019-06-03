Inmates escape from Attica detention unit

Four Albanian inmates escaped from a police detention unit on Petrou Ralli Street in the early hours of Monday morning with officers apprehending one of them a few hours later.

According to sources, the four men started shouting out to officers from their cell and, when officers approached to see what was the matter, they used a makeshift knife to demobilize and disarm the officers before escaping.

They used the police gun to threaten a guard into releasing them from the unit and fled.

A search was immediately launched for the four Albanians, who had been in detention over attacks on other inmates at Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison.

One was found a few hours after his escape while the search continues for the other three.