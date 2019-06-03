Moisis Elisaf becomes Greece's first Jewish mayor

Moisis Elisaf, a prominent doctor in the city of Ioannina, in northwestern Greece, became the country's first Jewish mayor after prevailing in a second round of local authority elections.

Elisaf, a professor at the local university and former general secretary of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece, clinched 50.33 percent of the vote compared to 49.67 percent for his opponent, Thomas Begas.

"Today Ioannina made a huge change, a big leap of progress," said Elisaf, who has been head of the local Jewish community for 17 years.

"I am deeply moved and feel a deep sense of duty towards all my fellow citizens," he said and promised to work towards creating "a Ioannina of a new era."

