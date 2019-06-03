Varoufakis attributes SYRIZA losses to 'inconsistencies of last 4 years'

Commenting on the losses suffered by leftist SYRIZA in Sunday's local and regional authority runoffs, former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis attributed it to "inconsistencies" in its stances.

"SYRIZA never had deep roots in local government. But it chiefly paid for the inconsistencies of the past four years," Varoufakis told Skai.

Commenting on upcoming snap national elections, Varoufakis expressed the conviction that his DiEM25 party would enter Greece's Parliament.

Asked about possible alliances with other parties in the event that his party succeeds, Varoufakis said he could conceivably cooperate with both conservative New Democracy and leftist SYRIZA, on his own terms.

Commenting on the upheaval of 2015 when he was finance minister, he claimed that the leftist government sent him to Brussels to clash with Greece's creditors but undermined him at the same time.

He said he believed that a fallout with the creditors then would not necessarily have signaled a Greek exit from the eurozone.