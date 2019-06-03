NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Truck blaze causes tailbacks on Attiki Highway, no injuries

A fire that broke out on a truck on the Attiki Highway near the exit for Pallini on Monday resulted in long tailbacks and delays though there were no reports of injuries.

The fire service dispatched nine firefighters manning three engines to tackle the blaze which broke out shortly before 10 a.m.

The driver of the truck, which had been carrying construction materials, managed to abandon the vehicle which was totally destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

 

