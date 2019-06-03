ANEL convenes to assess prospects ahead of snap general elections

Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos was chairing a session of his party's parliamentary group on Monday, following its disastrous showing in last week's European Parliament polls, in a bid to decide whether or not to run in next month's snap general elections.

According to sources, the party is leaning towards not running after garnering just 0.8 percent of the vote, or 45,046 ballots nationwide.

Following Kammenos' withdrawal from the coalition government in January in protest at Greece's name deal with North Macedonia, ANEL has seen its parliamentary group and popular support dwindle.

