N17 terrorist Koufodinas discharged from hospital

Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted hitman of the November 17 terrorist group, was discharged from a hospital in Volos, central Greece, yesterday where he had been taken almost a month ago after going on hunger strike to protest the refusal of a furlough request.

Koufodinas, 61, had been put into intensive care as a preventive measure but is said to have recovered enough in recent days to allow his transfer back to an agricultural jail where he is serving his multiple life sentences for his part in N17.

The hitman ended his hunger strike on May 23 after the Supreme Court accepted an appeal filed by its top prosecutor against the rejection of his latest request for prison leave, paving the way for a review.

The 61-year-old has been granted six furloughs over the past year-and-a-half.

