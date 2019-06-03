Giselle | Athens | June 5 & 6

Photo: Geli Kalampaka

The Greek Festival presents a modern take on the classic romantic ballet “Giselle” by Costas Tsioukas, who transposes this tale of doomed love to the present and sets it in Southern Europe instead of Germany, while remaining faithful to the original structure. The shows at the festival's Pireos 260 venue, which will have Greek and English surtitles, star Lena Moscha in the title role, Tsioukas as Albrecht, and Vicky Kyriakoulakou as Bertha. Tickets range from 15 to 25 euros and can be booked at www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900