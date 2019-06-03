Head of Greek delegation in CBM talks resigns

The head of the Greek delegation which is holding talks with their Turkish counterparts on reviving confidence building measures (CBMs) resigned on Monday, after Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis rejected his suggestion that talks should be interrupted until after the national elections.

Lieutenant General Nikos Zachariadis, who heads the Defense Ministry's General Directorate of National Defence Policy and International Relations, was quoted by lawandorder.gr website as saying that it wouldn't be appropriate for the Greek delegation to head to Ankara for the second round of talks, considering the country will hold elections in about four weeks.



Instead, he reportedly told thr website, talks should be interrupted until the elections are completed and the new government is briefed.