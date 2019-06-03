‘Tomorrow’s Hospitality Leaders Workshop’ in Athens in July

The third “Tomorrow’s Hospitality Leaders Workshop” will take place in Athens next month, organized by the Swiss Education Group.



The workshop, which is in the form of a summer camp, is aimed at young people aged between 16 and 18 who are eager to enter the hospitality and tourism sector.



It will be held at the Athens Marriott Hotel on July 12-14, forming part of a series of educational seminars that the Swiss Education Group conducts in many countries around the world.



To find out more, visit swisseducation.gr.