Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced his intention to step down and bring the October election forward, probably to July 7, following the ruling SYRIZA party’s poor showing in the European and local elections.



Though SYRIZA’s defeat was fully expected, with 23.77 percent of the vote the party fell short of expectations, nearly 10 percentage points behind the center-right opposition New Democracy. With 33.12 percent of the vote, ND was the most voted party and emerged as the clear winner.

Whereas a more limited defeat would have allowed Tsipras to stay on until the end of his term in October and use the next few months to turn the tables, SYRIZA’s underwhelming performance tipped the balance in favor of bringing the election forward, for fear that staying on until October would result in an even worse defeat.

In light of Sunday’s vote, New Democracy – led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis – is the strong favorite to win the general election in early July. While SYRIZA has been on a very slow upward trend since the beginning of 2017, as the economy gradually improved following Greece’s severe financial crisis, the leftists never managed to close the gap with ND, which has stabilized at around 10 percentage points on average for the past six months.

There are reasons to believe SYRIZA could recover some losses in the general election. Expected higher turnout compared to European elections and ND’s recent victory could help to rally disaffected SYRIZA voters. ND also faces a twin challenge from the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL), as well as the emerging far-right Greek Solution party.



Regardless, SYRIZA is unlikely to close the gap. SYRIZA failed to make significant inroads on the center, with KINAL receiving 7.7 percent of the vote. Moreover, the newly launched party of former SYRIZA finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, also in direct competition with SYRIZA for the moderate left-wing vote, came close to the 3 percent threshold required to win a seat in the European Parliament, and is hoping to improve on this result in the upcoming general election.

All-in-all and barring any major surprises, ND is likely to win the upcoming election by a wide margin. The more difficult question is whether ND’s performance will be good enough to achieve an absolute majority. We think this is likely.

Based on latest opinion polls, ND is likely to win over 151 out of the 300 seats in Parliament required to form a government, thus avoiding the need to enter a coalition.

The electoral system, deliberately designed to favor the largest party, is a major factor, and will help ND attain a majority in several ways. Most obviously, the largest party receives a 50-seat bonus. Secondly, a 3 percent minimum threshold will tend to favor larger parties proportionately to their size in a non-negligible way, given the number of political parties that are likely to fall short. Lastly, the remaining 250 seats are assigned with a proportional system but comprising a large number of constituencies (56), many of which are very small (37 elect four seats of less, and 17 only one), further to the advantage of larger parties.



SYRIZA will be especially at a disadvantage in smaller, rural constituencies in the country’s north, where the party has lost a lot of ground after spearheading the agreement with neighboring North Macedonia that changed the country’s official name.

Adjusting for the electoral system, ND is projected to win over 151 seats according to nearly all opinion polls conducted over the last two months, although sometimes only by a small margin.

In the event that ND falls short of an absolute majority, the most likely outcome would be a coalition between ND and the center-left KINAL. On paper, KINAL would be ideologically much more compatible with SYRIZA, but historical animosity between the two parties would likely prevent any cooperation between the two. Furthermore, by virtue of the electoral system, it is highly unlikely that SYRIZA and KINAL combined could achieve a majority.

On the other hand, it is unlikely that ND will explore a coalition with Greek Solution, which has so far ruled out working with ND, and given the reputational costs of entering a coalition with a far-right party with a strongly nationalist, conservative, and openly pro-Russia agenda. The same applies to the neo-fascist Golden Dawn.

Neither party’s economic program has been spelled out in any kind of detail. Despite successfully exiting its third bailout program in 2018, Greece remains under a substantial degree of supervision, from its European Union creditors, as part of its post-program arrangements and debt-relief agreements still in force.

ND has a broadly creditor-friendly stance, and much like SYRIZA is unlikely to openly challenge Greece’s agreements with creditors. Furthermore, ND leader Mitsotakis has signaled his ambition to reinstate Greece to full market access and to recover its investment grade status.



While he signaled he would attempt to renegotiate with creditors Greece’s stringent primary surplus targets one or two years into his tenure, he is very unlikely to breach the targets unilaterally. In contrast to SYRIZA, however, ND has made clear it would use any fiscal headroom above the government’s 3.5 percent primary surplus target to gradually reduce the tax burden, as opposed to increasing welfare expenditure, which would be SYRIZA’s preference. Assuming Greece’s fiscal outperformance continues, a moderate loosening of fiscal policy (compatible with EU-mandated targets) and a modest reduction in taxes for both households and firms is likely.

In terms of the financial sector, ND was very critical of but eventually supported measures taken by the outgoing government to protect debtors’ primary residencies and to improve the terms of debt restructuring for tax debt, which it is unlikely to reverse once in office.

Federico Santi is Eurasia Group's senior analyst for Europe, with expertise in the eurozone, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and Mujtaba Rahman is managing director for Europe, with expertise in the EU, the eurozone, Greece, Turkey and the UK.

