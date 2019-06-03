Resistance home targeted by far-right vandals

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) said on Monday that “fascists” had vandalized the entrance to the premises of a foundation in the Athens suburb of Aghios Dimitrios which offers shelter and care to veterans of the National Liberation Front (EAM) – the movement of the Greek Resistance during the Axis occupation of Greece in World War II.



In a statement, the party said that the culprits spayed swastikas and anti-communist slogans on the building’s entrance during a raid on Sunday night.