IOC chief holds talks with Greek president in Athens

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (r) talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (c) and the head of the Greek Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Monday. At the meeting, which came a day after the 59th International Olympic Academy Session was inaugurated at Pnyx Hill, Bach hailed Capralos’ nomination as Greece’s representative on the IOC, a spot that has been empty since 2016. The three also discussed plans to hold the 2021 IOC Session in Athens. [Orestes Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]