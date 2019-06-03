MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

IOC chief holds talks with Greek president in Athens

  • back_pavlopoulos

TAGS: Sports, Diplomacy

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (r) talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (c) and the head of the Greek Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Monday. At the meeting, which came a day after the 59th International Olympic Academy Session was inaugurated at Pnyx Hill, Bach hailed Capralos’ nomination as Greece’s representative on the IOC, a spot that has been empty since 2016. The three also discussed plans to hold the 2021 IOC Session in Athens. [Orestes Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 