It has not been tried out yet in practice, but the strange consequences of proportional representation are evident when one simply looks at the results of the recent local and regional elections in Greece.



The outgoing leftist government is leaving in its wake an institutional mayhem which has led to some confusing outcomes. This includes mayors who have razor-thin majorities in the municipal council, and majorities that did not elect a mayor.



If these are the glitches caused by proportional representation at a local level, then one can easily imagine the dangers it could cause for the country in general. Preventing a “proportional” national glitch will no doubt be one of the main objectives on July 7, when the national election takes place.