Greece posts growth of just 1.3 pct in Q1

Greece's economy grew by just 1.3 percent in the first quarter of the year compared with the same three-month period in 2018, when growth came to 2.6 percent, figures published on Tuesday by the country's statistical agency ELSTAT have shown.

Compared with the last quarter of 2018, gross domestic product inched up just 0.2 percent, while consumer spending contracted by 0.1 percent against Q1 in 2018.

Exports of goods and services, meanwhile, increased by 4 percent in the year's first quarter compared to the same period in 2018, ELSTAT reported, though imports grew by 9.5 percent.